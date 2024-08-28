Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our mission is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 16 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world. ZP Therapeutics , a division of Zuellig Pharma, is the commercialisation partner of choice for the healthcare industry with offices in 13 markets across Asia and over 2,500 associates. A catalyst in improving patient journeys and healthcare outcomes through commercial excellence, robust in-market capabilities and strong ethical principles, ZP Therapeutics is a trusted partner for expanding patient access and providing innovations to the healthcare community. For more information, visit: https://www.zuelligpharma.com/

