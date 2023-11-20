Xinjiang folk artist sings for Sayram Lake with original ecology music

Paintala was born in Xinjiang. He integrated everything in his hometown into the music. He drew inspiration from the water, mountains, air, and grasslands of Sayram Lake. He performed the original Mongolian music for visitors to the lake's scenic area.
The band members came from Xinjiang's Bole, Altay, Tacheng, and other places. They sang about the beauty of Sayram Lake with original ecology music and showed the folk culture of their hometown.
Known as "the last tear in the Atlantic," Sayram Lake has become a popular destination in Xinjiang. In the western section of the Tianshan Mountain, Sayram Lake is the highest and largest alpine cold-water lake in Xinjiang.
China News Service