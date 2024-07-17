K11 Group is a global cultural brand founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Dr Adrian Cheng. The company's unique and original business model, "Cultural Commerce", blends culture, art, and commerce to create an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. Based in Hong Kong, the Group has established a significant presence in Greater China. Upholding its core values of Art, People, and Nature, the Group aims to democratise art, incubate cultural talents, advocate sustainable development, and create a global identity for Chinese millennials. In addition to its groundbreaking multi-development project in Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, K11 Art & Cultural District, the Group operates a wide range of businesses, including retail, workplace, hospitality, and luxury residence. Looking ahead to the future, K11 Group is expected to attain a footprint of 38 projects with an approximate GFA of 3 million square meters in 12 cities across Greater China upon completion, and it continues setting new standards in "Cultural Commerce".

