The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. The Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific (ASP) operating unit serves 25 diverse countries across Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. We offer a diverse portfolio of great-tasting beverages including sparkling beverages, water, juices, dairy, nutrition, sports, and tea. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices, and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we help bring economic opportunity to local communities across the region. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

