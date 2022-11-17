The enhanced cooperation between the United States and the UAE in clean energy sector is advancing both countries’ shared climate objectives and their practical outcomes will be showcased at COP 28, the U.N. climate conference to be held in Dubai in 2023, a senior U.S. official told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Arun Venkataraman, the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director-General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, said the UAE-US commercial cooperation has huge potential in multiple sectors, but he found more prospects in clean energy and digital economy where “we have strong commercial partnerships. By growing on those commercial partnerships, we hope to be able to do even bigger and better things, going forward.”

Shared climate objectives

Venkataraman, who assumed his office in April 2022 to lead the U.S. government’s efforts to promote exports abroad and attract inward investment, was on his first official visit to the UAE.

In an exclusive interview with WAM in Abu Dhabi during his three-day visit, the official pointed out that the UAE Government is strongly committed to developing the clean energy sector to produce more renewable energy that enhances energy efficiency and supports decarbonisation, especially in the hydrocarbon sector.

“By pursuing all of these objectives, we not only enhance our commercial collaboration, but we do so in a way that advances our shared climate objectives. I think we will see a number of opportunities for that collaboration to grow [especially, ahead of COP 28]. We will really see how this collaboration results in practical outcomes that we can showcase at COP 28,” Venkataraman explained, referring to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC, scheduled to take place at Expo City Dubai in November 2023.

Climate policy, U.S.-UAE renewable energy cooperation

Asked about the impact of Biden Administration’s proactive climate policy on the U.S. exports and investments, he said, “I think what that means is you will see that translated into the commercial realm where we will have much stronger production in the renewable sectors. We will have greater commercial activities in the production of EV [electrical vehicles] batteries.”

There will be much greater partnerships with foreign companies that are investing in the United States to expand the renewable energy options, he added. This will help grow the commercial partnerships with the UAE in renewable energy sector exponentially, Venkatraman emphasised.

He expressed his hope that it will lead to some joint collaboration between the U.S. and the UAE and bring some of those solutions jointly to emerging markets around the world.

Strengthening strategic partnership

The official pointed out that the global pandemic had affected the official visits and interactions. “We are very pleased to be able to return to the Emirates after a long period of not being able to visit because of the pandemic and the associated restrictions. This visit is really an opportunity for us to reengage with our counterparts and chart out a path for us to build on several decades of strategic partnership that we have had with the emirates.”

Venkataraman has over 20 years of experience in advising companies, international organisations and the U.S. government on international trade issues. Most recently, he served as Counsellor to the Secretary of Commerce. Before joining the Biden-Harris Administration, he was a Senior Director at Visa. During the Obama Administration, he served as ITA’s first-ever Director of Policy. He also served in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). Prior to USTR, he was a Legal Officer at the World Trade Organisation.

Born in Coimbatore in southern India, and raised in Houston, Venkataraman holds a juris doctorate from Columbia Law School.



