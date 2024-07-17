1,200 square meters LED screen creates a high-tech, naked-eye 3D stage Asian popular and powerful singers will gather at Galaxy Macau to deliver three consecutive days of the most thrilling live performances

TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Awards 2024 will be held from July 19 - 21 at Galaxy Arena, the new cultural and entertainment landmark in Macau.

The stage boasts multiple transparent LED ice screens creating 3D naked-eye technology on the floor and main screens, fans can enjoy the most immersive visual effects from any corner of the venue.

This summer, the Diamond Lobby will feature giant experiential installations, offering guests a glimpse of the excitement at Grand Resort Deck and a chance to participate in a lucky draw to win prizes worth MOP 8 million.

Galaxy Macau Transforms into Macau's Summer Playground 2024

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - "High Five. Music Drive" - The highly anticipated Tencent Music Entertainment Awards 2024 (hereafter referred to as "TMEA") is set to debut on July 19 at Macau's newest and largest indoor arena, the Galaxy Arena. This year marks the first indoor TMEA, transforming the iconic Galaxy Arena into a musical sanctuary. As a highly influential annual music event, it brings together an impressive international star-studded lineup and captivating stage designs, setting the stage for a global-scale musical celebration poised to amaze.Hosted by Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME"), TMEA has attracted top musicians and music enthusiasts from Asia and around the world, since its inception in 2019, becoming a key platform for music showcase and cultural exchange. This year, the festival scales up with a 2-day indoor music festival and a grand music awards ceremony, featuring an unprecedented all-star lineup that spans generations and genres, including artists Awich098, Charlie Zhou, Corsak, Heye Wang, Jane Zhang, Jinwen Wang, Joker Xue, Li Chen, OZI, Rachel Zhang, Rikimaru, Roy Wang, Sophia Huang, Tia Ray, Timmy Xu, Wilber Pan and Yichun Shan, along with popular groups like BABYMONSTER, Biogroup, BOYNEXTDOOR, ILLIT, NCT WISH, NMIXX, Power Station, SupperMoment, SUPER JUNIOR-D&E and VIVA. These stellar performers are set to elevate the fiesta with their charismatic performance, bringing endless surprises to the audience.Galaxy Arena, designed for world-class events, entered into a strategic partnership with TME live in 2023. Spanning over 3,000 square meters and accommodating up to 16,000 guests, the venue provides an impeccable setting for TMEA. This year, integrating cutting-edge technology and innovative artistry, the stage design and setup fully utilize Galaxy Arena's highly flexible features to push boundaries even further. The stage is constructed using multiple transparent LED ice screens, with a total LED area of up to 1,200 square meters. Through the multi-angle coordination of the ice screens and lighting, the audience will experience a naked-eye 3D stage effect. This setup ensures that both in-person and online fans can enjoy the most stunning visual effects. The high-spec Cuepilot automated broadcasting system allows precise tracking of individual dance movements during group performances and high-precision switching during solo acts, creating legendary stage effects that enable performers to fully express diverse musical styles and creativity. Every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure an unprecedented visual and auditory feast for the audience.In addition, a series of exciting activities will also be featured this year, providing more interaction and surprises to music fans, showcasing the unique charm and endless fun of TMEA. Notably, ILLIT, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, Rikimaru and Santa will meet up with fans in the TMEA Fans Meeting session during the three-day event. Ticket holders who purchase through official channels have the chance to meet their idols and create exclusive memories. Detailed rules and guidelines for the fan meet-ups have been announced, so stay tuned for more official updates.Galaxy Arena has been actively supporting Macau's development as a "City of Performing Arts" by introducing diverse and high-quality entertainment events in line with Macau's "1+4" diversified development strategy. The strategic partnership with TME live is one of those significant initiatives. The three-day TMEA is expected to attract music fans from around the world, showcasing the massive power of the "Tourism+" integration.As the countdown reaches its final days, anticipation and excitement grow rapidly for the musical extravaganza at Galaxy Arena. TMEA 2024 will once again ignite the summer with music, bringing endless sensations and memories.This summer, while attending the music festival at Galaxy Arena, visit Galaxy Macau, the ultimate summer playground, where every day feels like a holiday filled with luck and surprises. In the vast Diamond Lobby, one side features a dazzling surfing installation combining water curtains and light, showcasing the excitement of the Grand Resort Deck; the other side boasts a giant gashapon machine that gives away air tickets, hotel stays, luxury brand products, Grand Resort Deck annual passes for two, and more prizes totaling over MOP 8 million. Guests can simply register as Galaxy Ultimate members and spend MOP 300 or more, or present a valid hotel keycard or a ticket from Galaxy Arena or Broadway Theatre within the past 7 days, to participate in the lucky draw by September 1.Moreover, a variety of seasonal delicacies from around the world will perfume the air throughout the summer celebration. Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the inaugural restaurant outside Japan by Master Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, one of the elite few sushi chefs to have earned three Michelin stars, and Teppanyaki Shou at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, helmed by veteran Japanese chefs, both offer unique and exceptional Japanese cuisines. The 10th Malaysian Cultural and Food Festival will make a grand return from July 18 to 31, where guests can explore the charm of art and culture of Southeast Asia at the exotic market in East Square, and savor a true taste of Malaysia from the enticing dinner buffet at the Oasis of Galaxy Hotel. The inspiring and whimsical exhibition "Eggspression – An Immersive Art Experience" takes you on an artistic journey you will never forget.This summer, Galaxy Macau will undoubtedly be the best playground for fun-filled adventures.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #GalaxyArena #TMEA

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.





