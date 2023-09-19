starsleep is a technology-empowered furniture brand headquartered in the U.S. with a range of smart bedroom furniture products designed and produced for the silver generation. starsleep 's flagship products include the innovative adjustable rotating bed orin and adjustable dynamic chair starise , which enhance mobility and feature massage and heating functions. starsleep is supported by the starnote mobile application, to provide comprehensive home-based elderly care.

Founded by Mr. Zou Gebing, the founder and former chairman of Morris Home (Stock Code: 1575.HK), Charme Health Tech is incorporated in Delaware, U.S.A. and operates across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Charme is committed to revolutionizing the smart bed industry and providing luxury comfort household products. Charme's team of specialists and engineers are dedicated to technological innovation and providing the best possible sleeping experiences through the technical advantages of 4cs (Cost, Comfort, Convenience and Connectivity). Morris Home is Charme Health Tech's strategic shareholder and partner.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.