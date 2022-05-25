JEDDAH — Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, received on Tuesday a number of members of the United States Congress.



The members include, Chris Stewart, Republican of Utah, Guy Reschenthaler, Republican of Pennsylvania, and Lisa McClain, Republican of Michigan State.



During the meeting, they reviewed the friendly relations between the two countries, and a number of issues of common interest.



The reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador Princess Rima Bint Bandar Bin Sultan, Head of the Political Section for Congressional Affairs at the Kingdom's Embassy in the US Prince Musab Bin Muhammad Bin Farhan, and Minister of State, Cabinet Member and Adviser National Security Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member Adel Al-Jubeir.

