Kobo offers over 1.5 million books, covering a wide range of genres including popular novels, essays, economics, magazines, comics, and more from around the world. The Kobo Plus catalogue is ever-growing, with more titles being added to the collection each month. Hong Kong booklovers can now conveniently access the Kobo Plus subscription service directly through the Kobo Books App for iOS or Android or Kobo eReaders to begin discovering new authors and genres.
The Kobo Plus eBook and audiobook collection features a breadth of stories, including《剛剛好的優雅》by 林志玲,《看見你，聽見我，遇見愛：米米與白雪．佩岑沉浸式為愛朗讀》by 侯佩岑 and "Empires in World History: Power and the Politics of Difference" by Jane Burbank, Frederick Cooper.
| Book Recommendations
| Audiobook
|
| eBook
|
New three subscription plans with 14-day trial period
Kobo Plus offers three budget-friendly subscription plans, allowing booklovers to choose the one that best aligns with their personal preferences and reading habits. Quick start to enjoy a complimentary 14-day trial period to experience the service:
| Kobo Plus Read
(HK$49/month)
|
| Kobo Plus Listen
(HK$49/month)
|
| Kobo Plus Read and Listen
(HK$65/month)
|
About Rakuten Kobo:
Rakuten Kobo, the top-2 eBook platform, provides more than 7-million Chinese and foreign languages eBooks and magazines, including over 250,000 Traditional Chinese eBooks, and several eReaders. It is the biggest market share eReader brand in Taiwan.
Rakuten Kobo has served over 63 million readers globally so far, offering book lovers reading fun with any book, anytime, anywhere, by any device, as long as they turn on the smartphone, tablet or eReader. Rakuten Kobo is owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten and headquartered in Toronto. For more information, please visit:
https://www.kobo.com/tw/zh
Rakuten Kobo