MUNICH, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 8 July 2024 - planqc, the European leader in digital atom-based quantum computing, proudly announces the securement of €50 million financing. This substantial Series A investment is led by the European Family Office CATRON Holding and the DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF). Additional financial support is provided by Bayern Kapital, the Max-Planck Foundation, further private investors, existing investors UVC and Speedinvest and it includes a non-dilutive grant from Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).Alexander Glätzle, CEO and co-founder of planqc: "This latest investment round is a strong endorsement of our technology as a leading platform for quantum applications.planqc'stechnology, built on award-winningat the Max-Planck-Institute for Quantum Optics (MPQ), aims for rapid advancement in the development ofquantum computers.. Today, planqc is already using quantum machine learning to work on climate simulations or more efficient batteries for, Investment Director at DTCF: "We are thrilled to invest in a startup that not only leads in high-impact technology but also enables further breakthroughs in most pressing global computational challenges across various industries by offering access to the technology in form of a quantum cloud computing service. planqc's impressive track record in securing contracts – in particular the DLR Tender – and public grants within just 18 months of operations underscores the company's role as a frontrunner in the quantum computing sector both in Europe and globally.

