Muscat – The Oman-India Joint Committee will hold its tenth meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi, India.

The Omani side will be chaired by H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The delegation includes several officials from the public sector with the participation of Oman Investment Authority, the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a number of businessmen and representatives of major private sector companies in the sultanate.

The meeting will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various economic, trade, investment and service fields, and raising the volume of trade exchange.

H E Yousef has stressed on the importance of the role played by the committee in creating new trade and investment partnerships and raising the volume of trade between the two countries.

The Omani side’s visit will include bilateral meetings with major companies from both countries in the targeted sectors to discuss opportunities for cooperation and investment and to facilitate conducting business. Omani companies representing the construction, manufacturing, retail, automotive, renewable energy, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors will be part of the meetings.

The committee’s visit also aims to improve the business environment, attract investments, and work to achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 in creating partnerships and investments opportunities that support the national economy. Additionally, it aims to mutually benefit from the expertise and capabilities of companies in the two countries.

