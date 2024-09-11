Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG, was named “Outstanding CEO”.

On behalf of GEG, Mr. Andy Lee (left), Deputy Director of Operations of StarWorld Hotel, attended the 2024 IAG Academy IR Awards and accepted the related awards.

GEG received the “Best Integrated Resort” and “Best Overall F&B Offering by an IR” for its flagship property Galaxy Macau integrated resort for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, the Raffles at Galaxy Macau – the world’s leading hotel brand, was also awarded the “Best Hotel Attached to an IR”.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2024 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG") garnered four awards at the 2024 IAG Academy IR Awards held in Manila, Philippines yesterday, making GEG the most awarded integrated resort operator in Macau. Among the honors, Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG, was named "Outstanding CEO," which recognizes the industry leader showing the most exceptional innovation, creativity, leadership and original thinking leading to incremental value for their organization over the past 12 months. In addition, GEG also received the "Best Integrated Resort" and "Best Overall F&B Offering by an IR" for its flagship property Galaxy Macau™ integrated resort for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, the Raffles at Galaxy Macau – the world's leading hotel brand, was also awarded the "Best Hotel Attached to an IR". Mr. Andy Lee, Deputy Director of Operations of StarWorld Hotel, attended the ceremony and accepted the awards on GEG's behalf.Over the years, GEG has been actively supporting the Macau SAR Government's policy directions, constantly introducing new tourism, entertainment and leisure projects, products and services to the industry through Galaxy Macau, the Galaxy International Convention Center, which offers 40,000 square meters of MICE space, and the Galaxy Arena, Macau's newest and largest indoor arena. In addition, GEG has also been supporting a number of international conferences, performances, sports and cultural events, and related activities to be held in Macau, promoting the industry's diversified development, and enriching Macau's positioning as a "World Center of Tourism and Leisure" through practical actions.Galaxy Macau has always been favored for its one-stop, world-class integrated tourism and leisure experiences. Galaxy Macau, bringing together eight international hotels brands under one roof at the moment, also provides a diverse range of non-gaming facilities, including over 120 dining options ranging from Michelin-starred dining to authentic delicacies, winning it the "Best Overall F&B Offering by an IR" in this year's awards. Besides, Galaxy Macau also features a host of diverse offerings, including the Grand Resort Deck – the world's leading skytop water oasis, the Galaxy Promenade with the world's most iconic luxury brands, award-winning five-star spas, and the Galaxy Cinemas with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services. As the world's largest all-suite Raffles, the Raffles at Galaxy Macau has also been well received by tourists since its opening last year. With its remarkable hospitality, facilities and services, the Raffles at Galaxy Macau was recognized as the "Best Hotel Attached to an IR" in this year's awards. In the middle of next year, another world-class hotel brand, the Capella at Galaxy Macau, will open, becoming the ninth hotel brand in Galaxy Macau, and further enriching the high-end tourism and leisure experiences in Macau.Over the years, GEG has received a number of esteemed recognitions for its efforts to actively promote the sustainable development of Macau's integrated tourism and leisure industry. This year, GEG received the "Sustainability Award" from the International Gaming Awards, which is known as the "Oscars" of the gaming industry for the second consecutive year. In addition, GEG topped the list in four major categories in the Travel Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, where Galaxy Macau was named the "Best Integrated Resort in Asia Pacific". Moving forward, GEG will continue to uphold its service philosophy of "World Class, Asian Heart", provide customers with its extraordinary world-class integrated resort experience, and foster Macau's adequate economic diversification development through multi-pronged approaches.Hashtag: #GalaxyEntertainmentGroup #2024IAGAcademy #IRAwards

About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx stock code: 27)

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited ("GEG" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("GEG" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading resorts, hospitality and gaming companies. The Group primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities in Macau. GEG is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index.



GEG through its subsidiary, Galaxy Casino S.A., is one of the three original concessionaires in Macau when the gaming industry was liberalized in 2002. In 2022, GEG was awarded a new gaming concession valid from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2032. GEG has a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, underpinned by a "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, that has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in Macau.



The Group operates three flagship destinations in Macau: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau™, one of the world's largest integrated destination resorts, and the adjoining Broadway Macau™, a unique landmark entertainment and food street destination; and on the Peninsula, StarWorld Macau, an award-winning premium property.



The Group has the largest development pipeline of any concessionaire in Macau. When The Next Chapter of its Cotai development is completed, GEG's resorts footprint on Cotai will be more than 2 million square meters, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE precinct one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world. GEG also considers opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and internationally. These projects will help GEG develop and support Macau in its vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.



In July 2015, GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco ("Monte-Carlo SBM"), a world renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality of Monaco. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM.



GEG is committed to delivering world class unique experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates.



For more information about the Group, please visit www.galaxyentertainment.com





