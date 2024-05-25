Over 100 talented chefs from around the world harnessed the authentic flavours of Lee Kum Kee sauces as they vied for the prestigious title

th World Championship of Chinese Cuisine (WCCC). Lee Kum Kee served as the exclusive condiment sponsor of the event. VANCOUVER, CANADA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 May 2024 - From 21-23 May, elite chefs from across the globe converged on Vancouver, Canada to compete for the cooking crown at the 9World Championship of Chinese Cuisine (WCCC). Lee Kum Kee served as the exclusive condiment sponsor of the event.





Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs (front row, first left), Simon Wu, President – Americas of Lee Kum Kee (front row, fifth left), and Lee Kum Kee team pictured with the winning teams from the Chinese Culinary Institute of Hong Kong.









Chef harnesses the authentic flavours of Lee Kum Kee sauces to prepare delectable cuisines.





Hosted in Vancouver for the first time, this edition of WCCC attracted an international roster of over 100 talented chefs. Contestants were required to work against the clock to prepare two dishes for each of the three categories: cold, hot, and dim sum. Judges considered factors such as taste, presentation, creativity and preparation to rank the outcomes. The opening and closing ceremonies of the Championship were graced by an attendance of over 400 representatives from the political, cultural and media spheres, cementing its status as a prominent event of the industry.said, "Lee Kum Kee promotes Chinese culinary culture worldwide, and we take pride in fostering a global community that shares a passion for authentic Asian flavours and superior culinary experience. We do this in part by supporting and nurturing chefs around the world. The WCCC is a widely recognised industry event, and it's been a longstanding privilege for us to offer our support as its exclusive condiment sponsor."said, "The Championship is a momentous occasion which brings together talented chefs from all corners of the globe to showcase their skills, creativity and passion. The chefs skilfully utilised Lee Kum Kee sauces to bring out the flavours of Chinese cuisine with an originality that was truly inspiring. Lee Kum Kee has always been a trusted partner to chefs, providing high-quality sauces that spark their creativity, while their creations in turn inspire us."In addition to sponsoring the sauces and condiments used by the contestants, Lee Kum Kee invited visitors to drop by its own booth to browse the brand's diverse product range. Each visitor received a goodie bag with selected Lee Kum Kee sauces and recipes, enabling them to bring the spectacular flavours of Asia home. Students from local culinary schools took the opportunity to witness the competition and visit Lee Kum Kee's booth, allowing them to learn more about the brand.Launched in 1992 by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry, the WCCC – sometimes known as the "Olympics of Chinese cuisine" – is highly acclaimed by the culinary industry internationally for enhancing the skills of Chinese chefs and encouraging the exchange of Chinese and Western culinary cultures. The 9edition of the WCCC was organised by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry in partnership with the Canada Catering Association.Lee Kum Kee has been a keen supporter, having served as the condiment sponsor of the 6WCCC in Beijing and the 8WCCC in Rotterdam.Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK #WCCC

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder, Lee Kum Sheung created his own oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. With a glorious history of over 135 years, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust. Today, it offers more than 300 types of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries and regions.



Visit our corporate website for more information: https://corporate.lkk.com/en

About the World Championship of Chinese Cuisine

The World Championship of Chinese Cuisine is organised by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry every four years. It is a prestigious event that showcases fine culinary skills and Chinese gastronomic culture while facilitating international exchange. Since its inaugural edition in 1992, the competition has been held in Shanghai, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Guangzhou, Beijing, Singapore and Rotterdam, and has earned a reputation as the "Olympics of Chinese cuisine".





Visit the event's website for more information: https://www.wccc2024.ca/

