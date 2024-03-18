  • EPiC 2024 Grand Finale on 26 April 2024 features US$45 million investment to be arranged, up to US$5 million in HKSTP venture funding, US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities
  • This year's finale features 80% of semi-finalists coming from 16 overseas markets
  • All semi-finalists will have access to unrivalled benefits and opportunities provided by HKSTP's innovation ecosystem

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has revealed the top 74 startups from over 600 contestants for its eighth and biggest ever global Elevator Pitch Competition 2024 (EPiC 2024) Grand Finale, taking place in Hong Kong on 26 April 2024. The semi-finalists were selected from the first-ever four-city series of global semi-finals held in the innovative hubs of Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Singapore.

HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed for EPiC 2024 Grand Finale

This year, 80% of semi-finalists are overseas competitors from 16 economies, making this contest the most international iteration of EPiC to date. EPiC’s global growth stands testament to Hong Kong’s status as a leading international I&T hub that attracts top-tier startups from around the world.

EPiC 2024 is a HKSTP’s annual flagship startup event and one of Hong Kong’s mega events, becoming one of the most highly anticipated events for the I&T community. This year’s Grand Finale will take place on 26 April 2024, at the sky100 venue atop Hong Kong’s tallest building, International Commerce Centre. The participating startups will compete across the three competition tracks of FinTech, PropTech and MobilityTech.

Startups will have exactly 60 seconds to amaze the judges with their disruptive innovation, in a genuine elevator pitch experience for all participants. All applicants will target US$45 million investment to be arranged[1], have the opportunity to compete for up to US$5 million in investment from HKSTP Corporate Venture Fund (“CVF”), as well as US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities. By participating in EPiC, startups can leverage Hong Kong’s largest innovation ecosystem at HKSTP as a springboard to huge market opportunities in Mainland China, across Asia and beyond.

The full list of semi-finalists below:
MobilityTech

Company Name (in alphabetical order)
Headquarter
1
ABAKA AI
Mainland China
2
ACCURE Battery Intelligence
United States
3
AUTOCRYPT
South Korea
4
Certivity
Germany
5
Coordle
United States
6
EVA
Germany
7
FlyX Technologies Inc.
United States
8
ivilion
Germany
9
KONVERY DATA TECH CO.LTD
Mainland China
10
Libpet Tech Limited
Hong Kong
11
Meep
Spain
12
MotoNerv Limited
Hong Kong
13
Mushroom Material
Singapore
14
Novac
Italy
15
Ohoskin
Italy
16
OpalAI Inc
United States
17
PIX Moving
Mainland China
18
SCRAMBLUX GMBH
Germany
19
Shanghai Qiongche Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd
Mainland China
20
Smart Audio Technologies
United Kingdom
21
Soter AI
United States
22
tozero GmbH
Germany
23
Vidi Labs Limited
Hong Kong
24
Waveye Inc
Germany
25
wheel.me
Norway
26
XYZ Robotics
Mainland China
PropTech

Company Name (in alphabetical order)
Headquarter
1
Agora World
United States
2
Ailytics Limited
Hong Kong
3
Albacastor Technology Limited
Hong Kong
4
Allye Energy
United Kingdom
5
AZURE PRINTED HOMES
United States
6
Blue Wall Technology
Mainland China
7
Carnot Innovations Limited
Hong Kong
8
Civils.ai
Singapore
9
Collov Inc
United States
10
Green Independence
Italy
11
GreenCoat Pty Ltd
Australia
12
Hyele Limited
Hong Kong
13
inHovate Solutions
UAE
14
Kodifly Limited
Hong Kong
15
LifeSparrow Solutions Limited
Hong Kong
16
Pando Electric
United States
17
ProGreen Innovations
Kenya
18
Syzl
Canada
19
TANGObuilder
United States
20
Ultrack Technology Sdn. Bhd.
Malaysia
21
WaveScan Technologies Pte Ltd
Singapore
22
XKool Technology
Mainland China
23
Yueshi Robot
Mainland China
24
Zhuling Technology
Mainland China
FinTech

Company Name (in alphabetical order)
Headquarter
1
Aurionpro Payment Solutions Ltd
Hong Kong
2
Bizbaz Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
3
Boopos
United States
4
Boost Capital
Singapore
5
Connect Earth
United Kingdom
6
D-Engraver Limited
Hong Kong
7
e-States
United States
8
exaBITS
United States
9
imBee
Hong Kong
10
iVE.ONE Limited
Hong Kong
11
Kaiku
United Kingdom
12
KORZO INC.
United States
13
KYP
United Kingdom
14
Meson
Singapore
15
MoneyMatch Sdn Bhd
Malaysia
16
Physis Investment
United States
17
Helios Life Enterprises
United States
18
RealKey
United States
19
Rey
Indonesia
20
Shenzhen Magic Engine Artificial Intelligence (ME) Co., Ltd.
Mainland China
21
Smile API
Singapore
22
TFS
Hong Kong
23
Transparently.AI
Singapore
24
UNCLE2 FINTECH LIMITED
Hong Kong


[1] Target to arrange USD45 Million investment: Investors (including funds managed by HKSTP CVF, Beyond Ventures, BitRock Capital, Gaw Capital, HKX, InnoAngel, Jafco Asia, Mindworks Capital and Radiant Tech Ventures) will consider investing in applicants (subject to terms and conditions to be agreed between the parties)


