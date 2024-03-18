HKSTP Unveils Top 74 Global Startups Confirmed for EPiC 2024 Grand Finale







HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has revealed the top 74 startups from over 600 contestants for its eighth and biggest ever global Elevator Pitch Competition 2024 (EPiC 2024) Grand Finale, taking place in Hong Kong on 26 April 2024. The semi-finalists were selected from the first-ever four-city series of global semi-finals held in the innovative hubs of Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Singapore.

This year, 80% of semi-finalists are overseas competitors from 16 economies, making this contest the most international iteration of EPiC to date. EPiC’s global growth stands testament to Hong Kong’s status as a leading international I&T hub that attracts top-tier startups from around the world.





EPiC 2024 is a HKSTP’s annual flagship startup event and one of Hong Kong’s mega events, becoming one of the most highly anticipated events for the I&T community. This year’s Grand Finale will take place on 26 April 2024, at the sky100 venue atop Hong Kong’s tallest building, International Commerce Centre. The participating startups will compete across the three competition tracks of FinTech, PropTech and MobilityTech.





Startups will have exactly 60 seconds to amaze the judges with their disruptive innovation, in a genuine elevator pitch experience for all participants. All applicants will target US$45 million investment to be arranged[1], have the opportunity to compete for up to US$5 million in investment from HKSTP Corporate Venture Fund (“CVF”), as well as US$240,000 in cash prizes, plus partnership opportunities. By participating in EPiC, startups can leverage Hong Kong’s largest innovation ecosystem at HKSTP as a springboard to huge market opportunities in Mainland China, across Asia and beyond.





The full list of semi-finalists below:

