The Yeo's Drinkable Garden takes visitors on a multi-sensorial journey inspired by the brand's signature and most distinguishable drink - Yeo's chrysanthemum tea. The month-long exhibit pays homage to the humble chrysanthemum and is a feast for the senses, featuring an installation inspired by different Yeo's chrysanthemum brews - Yeo's iconic signature Chrysanthemum Tea, the newly launched 'heavenly' rare Snow Chrysanthemum Tea and a "test-kitchen" Rose-Infused Chrysanthemum brew.
The botanical experience will tell the story of the exceptional quality and craft behind each Yeo's drink. Visitors will learn about the unique benefits across a variety of chrysanthemums and get a glimpse into the intricate craft infused into making Yeo's chrysanthemum tea – from the growing and harvesting of fresh flower petals, through to the drying process, the masterful brewing techniques and to the final step of meticulous cooling and packaging.
Also on site will be the special edition Yeo's signature chrysanthemum tea, that commemorates the centenary of Singapore's founding Prime Minister, the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, and to celebrate his legacy as Singapore's "chief gardener" and his visionary role in transforming Singapore into a green city. The commemorative Yeo's packs are not for sale, and will be distributed in educational settings around Singapore. Gardens by the Bay, a ground-breaking project made possible by the foundation laid by Mr Lee, will be one of multiple distribution points all over Singapore, where packs will be given to visitors for free while stocks last.
Said Ong Yuh Hwang, CEO, Yeo Hiap Seng:
"Yeo's continues to promise on its heritage of producing intricately crafted drinks using only quality ingredients. Our Yeo's Drinkable Garden is a reflection of the core values of our signature drink - real chrysanthemum flowers filled with aroma and flavour, brewed in its purest form with no compromise on taste - a true celebration of the best of our heritage combined with creativity and innovation."
The Yeo's Drinkable Garden and the launch of new chrysanthemum flavour also marks the brand's latest efforts in diversifying its primary product ingredients to cultivate a more sustainable production practice for the business.
By including and exploring new variants of chrysanthemum flowers into its line of drinks, Yeo's recognises that promoting diversity within its largest product ingredient will significantly impact its reliance on a singular crop and contribute to a healthy supply of chrysanthemum flowers for the future.
Yeo's signature Chrysanthemum tea is produced from the aromatic Hang Bai Ju chrysanthemum. Each Yeo's chrysanthemum packet contains at least ten extracted chrysanthemum flowers that are freshly brewed, producing the iconic aroma with cooling properties distinct only from Grade A Hang Bai Ju Chrysanthemum flowers.
Yeo's newly launched Snow 'Kunlun' Chrysanthemum inherits its highly flavourful attributes from the gradual pace of growth unique to the cool temperatures found in China's Kunlun Mountains.
Yeo's Drinkable Garden is a collaboration between Yeo's, Gardens by the Bay and award-winning botanical studio, This Humid House, renowned for their bold contemporary creations that reflect the climate, geography and collective culture of our surroundings.
The Drinkable Garden complements Gardens by the Bay's upcoming Chrysanthemum Charm – the penultimate changing floral display in Flower Dome for 2023, which opens on Sep 29. Chrysanthemum Charm is inspired by the open grasslands reminiscent of the steppes of Mongolia and features diverse varieties of chrysanthemums. The floral display is made possible by Yeo's.
In addition, Yeo's will also be supporting Gardens by the Bay's inaugural Flower Carpet, which will open on Sep 23 at Supertree Grove.
Said May Yeo, Assistant CEO, Gardens by the Bay:
"Gardens by the Bay is a horticultural show garden with a strong focus on floral artistry. The installation of beautiful blooms of Yeo's Drinkable Garden are a stunning example of such floral artistry and will complement the visitor experience in Flower Dome. A ground-breaking project like Gardens by the Bay would not have come to fruition without the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew's vision of greening the nation. In commemoration of Mr Lee, Gardens by the Bay is one of the venues for distribution of the special edition pack of chrysanthemum tea, to pay tribute to his centenary."
The Yeo's Drinkable Garden is open to visitors over the next four weeks from Sept 16th to Oct 13th at the South American Garden in Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay.
