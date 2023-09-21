Yeo Hiap Seng is a Singapore-based heritage brand that has pioneered innovations in Asian beverages for more than a century. It is the first in the world to package Asian drinks in Tetra Brik aseptic cartons using UHT process and the first to offer curry chicken in canned form. Yeo's popular range of soybean and chrysanthemum drinks is widely sold in Asia, Europe and North America. The Group serves more than 30 markets around the world where the Yeo's portfolio of Asian food and beverages are known for its authentic flavours and exceptional quality. More than 80% of its beverages are from healthier choice products, making them the natural choice among consumers.

