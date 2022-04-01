

TBILISI — Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has met with the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of mutual cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest, in addition to the latest regional and international issues.



Al-Ibrahim has met with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili and they exchanged views on issues of common concern to the two countries and ways to enhance them.



During the meeting, Al-Ibrahim has commended the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing aspiration to intensify and enhance them in all fields.



It is noteworthy that relations between Saudi Arabia and Georgia have witnessed a growing development in a number of fields, especially in the economic and tourism sectors, in order to achieve common interests and enhance development opportunities between the two countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).