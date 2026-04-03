Federal Reserve Bank ​of New ⁠York President John Williams said monetary policy is “well positioned," as ‌he expects surging energy prices will take some time to affect the ​economy.

The Middle East war means “the uncertainty and the risks have increased, but ​they've kind ​of increased in both directions: both higher risks of higher inflation but also greater risks of economic slowdown,” Williams ⁠said in an interview with Fox Business Network’s "The Claman Countdown."

“We want to balance those risks,” he said. “I think monetary policy, with the actions we took last year and where ​we are today, ‌is actually ⁠well positioned ⁠to keep those risks in balance.”

His comments largely mirror remarks made on ​Monday in an appearance in Staten Island, ‌New York. The most tangible effect on ⁠the U.S. from the war is surging energy prices, which could push up inflation and depress spending, though that effect has not yet shown up in economic data.

He noted the pass-through of energy prices “typically takes months or maybe a year” to affect other prices.

As for the job market, Williams said the low-hire, low-fire hiring sector with low and ‌stable unemployment looks poised to stay in place ⁠for now.

Williams also pushed back against the ​idea that troubles in private credit could cause deep woes for the financial system. While developments there are being watched, “I don't ​see it as ‌a systemic risk to our system ⁠right now,” he said. (Reporting ​by Michael S. Derby; editing by David Gaffen)