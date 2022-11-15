Climatech Run 2022, a competition that took place at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), showcased the work of digital artists who share a collective passion for sustainability. We spoke with Irina Karagyaur, co-coordinator of the DigitalArt4Climate, the initiative behind this digital track of the competition. Karagyaur is also a European Climate Pact Ambassador representing several initiatives and organizations at the Digital Innovation pavilion in the Blue Zone of COP27.

Can you give us a brief introduction about yourself, highlighting your focus on sustainability and climate?

I hold a BA from the Southern Federal University in Russia, and an MSc in Urban Planning and Policy Design from Politecnico di Milano, Italy. With over 13+ years of experience, I consider myself an international expert in Web3 product development and business model creation across the UK, EU, and Russia. I have also co-founded BQ9, a fintech boutique advisory firm focused on product ideation and development to support Sustainable Metaverse Strategy.

I am a European Climate Pact Ambassador and also co-coordinator of the DigitalArt4Climate initiative which will be featured in COP27 at the Digital Innovation Pavilion. For my work, I was named one of the Top 100 Women of the Future by Mission Impact.

Can you explain the objectives of #DigitalArt4Climate?

In general, the main objective is to promote resource mobilisation in support of the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Agenda implementation. However, to guarantee real social climate action we also work on climate empowerment of the individuals, we believe that everyone everywhere shall be empowered and engaged.

The “Action for Climate Empowerment programme” (ACE) is the main program through which the United Nations support and accelerate climate action of sub-national and non-state actors. For that reason, IAAI GloCha, the lead organizer of DigitalArt4Climate, is working with the United Nations in the context of the Action for Climate Empowerment Innovation project.

COP collections are a fundraiser collection to help run DigitalArt4Climate marketplace. We are also working on a collection of stamps, SDGs and are very open to any initiative that helps climate action via new technology particularly non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Our marketplace is a work in progress and many more advanced NFT features will be released as we move forward.

Why is this important today even in a third world country?

For two main reasons, the first one is that due to their vulnerable economic and infrastructure conditions, climate change impacts developing countries harder. Reports coincide in the fact that developing economies are less resilient to natural disasters, supply chain disruptions, and the rest of the negative impacts related to climate change. This makes its populations the main victims of climate change despite their countries not being the main polluters. Also, weak economies and insufficient infrastructure will limit the readiness of a country to enable programs to face eventualities.

The second reason I want to address is related to the inedit access for participation that technology is allowing in several areas. This dynamic brought by our new Web3 technology is already shaping the power relationships for the near future. In the new economy, anyone can participate with a computer and an internet connection. But since it's not only the economy, because it's about empowerment, citizens can organize themselves and enforce their democratic rights. In this particular case, their environmental rights.

Why can NFTs promote an issue such as climate given COP27's target audience in Egypt.

Inspired by its founding charter, the UN is The relevant legitimate international actor to create global awareness. The UN framework gathers 193 countries which every year discuss and negotiate the terms and conditions to take climate action. For that reason the COP is a historical milestone, and it's by far the most relevant climate summit in the world.

How do you assess artwork impact in climate action?

The awareness in the subject will enable us to create communities. People have a voice, they are empowered, so the next step will be to, collectively, define an action plan.

What would you say to an audience not NFT-savvy and are looking to start exploring the crypto art space?

NFT technology is not rocket science. Anyone will eventually get familiar with it just like everyone did with emails and websites. In the past few years, the tech community has advanced significantly in the simplification of tools for mass adoption. Interfaces are becoming friendlier, there are SDK tools available for Web2 developers to learn how to work with Web3, fiat payments via credit cards opened access to non-crypto audiences into NFT marketplaces. And most importantly, Web3 and the crypto community is a very welcoming space. Join any art DAO or community that you find attractive and ask questions, network with people, get your hands on a small project. Join an ambassador's program. I can personally recommend Polkadot and Unique ambassador’s programs. Attend events and conferences. Many of those are online and free to attend. Web3 is Open Source and Open Community. It is for everyone!

Why did you choose to come to COP27 this year?

This year I have the honor to represent several initiatives and organizations at our Digital Innovation & DigitalArt4Climate pavilion in the Blue Zone of COP27.

Aware that the COP is the most important climate forum of the world, I take this unique opportunity to create awareness about the useful available tools that tech brings to us to support taking climate action.

We will have two weeks of talks and presentations on how the latest innovation can help us to improve inclusion while taking climate action to support the adaptation programs.

As a climate pact ambassador, how are you planning to liaise with relevant stakeholders and policy-makers to share international good practices and raise public awareness on climate issues relating to energy?

As a European Climate Pact Ambassador, I am acting in my personal and professional capacity representing organizations, not on behalf of the European Commission.

We have prepared a number of documents and presentations with our partners like IAAI GlocHa, Unique network, Polkadot, UNEP, UN-Habitat, Climate-KIC and others aiming to help communities and individuals to learn about climate change, develop and implement solutions, and to connect with others and maximize the impact of these solutions.

We have a two-week program at our Digital Innovation Pavilion to inspire, educate and unite art, tech, and climate communities. We are also building a bridge towards COP28 in Dubai and announcing plans for Sustainable Metaverse Strategy development.

What outcomes are you hoping to see from this year's conference?

This year COP27 is about taking action for adaptation. The challenges are complex, we need to make our technologies more efficient, climate-friendly, and guarantee the build-up of a fair world.

As a priority, no one should be left behind, fortunately for that, we have the new decentralized Internet of Value that can make financial systems, transactions and governance aid climate action. The new infrastructure is ready and is sustainable and energy efficient, it's transparent and easy to use, thoughtfully designed to help your business in accountability for climate impact.

