RIYADH — The Saudi capital city of Riyadh will host the 19th edition of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF), organized annually by the United Nations.



The 5-day global gathering of technocrats, government officials, and stakeholders will kick off at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center on December 15, 2024. The IGF would bring together global experts to discuss and shape international policies and trends in internet governance in a collaborative manner involving governments, the private sector, and non-profit organizations.



IGF aims to discuss policy issues related to internet governance, exchange experiences, information, and best practices, and identify emerging digital challenges and solutions to enhance international cooperation and raise awareness.



The forum would highlight Saudi Arabia’s significant capabilities in the field of communications, information technology, and digital government, as well as its excellence in many areas in line with the programs and initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030.



The forum also underscores its leading role in promoting digital inclusion and bridging the digital divide worldwide, contributing to the building of a prosperous and inclusive digital economy for all, and that is in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

