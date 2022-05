A majority of the Bank of Korea's board members warned about the danger of import cost-led inflation passing through wages in the local economy, the central bank's April meeting showed on Tuesday.

On April 14, the bank's monetary policy board voted to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.50% to fight inflation, an outcome less than half of economists foresaw in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Editing by Louise Heavens)