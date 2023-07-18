TTA , or Taiwan Tech Arena, is a program designed to create a deep tech startup ecosystem by bringing together academic/R&D talents, startups, accelerators, corporations, and investors in one location. The program is based in Taipei Arena, which boasts a co-working and event space of over 3,000 square meters specifically designed for tech innovation. TTA's goal is to cultivate entrepreneurship in deep technology, foster the commercialization of innovation, and build a thriving cross-border startup community.

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.5B in assets under management that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,800 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in 45+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 150+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Our 190+ team members are located in over 25 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.

