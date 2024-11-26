ZāZEN Properties, a Dubai-based developer, has announced the launch of its latest sustainable premium living project, The Hub Residences by ZāZEN, within the Al Furjan community.

This new LEED-certified, 10-storey mid-rise development, adds to ZāZEN’s portfolio, offering a selection of 105 spacious residences along with other key amenities. It features modem one-, two- as well as two- to three-bed units with maid rooms and select Townhouse apartments.

The townhouse apartments offer a new product type within Al Furjan, giving residents the space of their own townhouse, with a private garden and pool, along with the benefits and facilities of a premium apartment building, said ZāZEN in a statement.

Continuing its long-standing relationship, ZāZEN Properties is once again partnering with One Broker Group (OBG) as the exclusive sales partner for this new launch.

This launch reinforces the brand’s dedication to sustainable, community-focused developments and aligns with global efforts to secure a greener future, said the Emirati developer.

The Hub Residences is located just 150 m from the Al Furjan metro station, making it ideal for end users and investors alike. This new project is poised to offer an elevated standard of living within one of Dubai’s most vibrant, community-centric neighbourhoods, it stated.

On the launch, Madhav Dhar, the Founding Member and COO of ZāZEN Properties, said: "We are thrilled to announce that our newest project, The Hub Residences by ZāZEN, will be officially launching over the next few weeks. The location right next to the Al Furjan metro is very premium, offering great capital appreciation and rental returns over the mid-term."

"And with so many new developers entering the mid-market segment, our proven success with delivering ZāZEN One and ZāZEN Gardens, and selling out ZāZEN Ivy speaks for itself. We have laid a foundation of quality, community and sustainability, and with this new development, we continue to set the benchmark," stated Dhar.

"Our commitment remains as strong as ever - to build thriving communities that offer long-term value to end-users and investors," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).