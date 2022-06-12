DUBAI-TASHKENT - The UAE and Uzbekistan have announced a new phase of their strategic partnership for government modernisation, introducing ten vital sectors under an MoU they've signed to promote the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and successful experiences.

The announcement was made as President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and a UAE government delegation here to review the achievements stemming from the strategic partnership for government modernisation between the two sides.

The MoU was signed by Al Gergawi and Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, to extend for three years the strategic partnership agreement for government modernisation, launched by the two sides in April 2019.

The new areas covered under the expanded partnership include smart applications; government services; government accelerators; capacity-building; strategy; national plan; government performance; government quality; business incubators; competitiveness & statistics; tourism; economy; industry; doing business; smart & safe city; programming,"One Million Uzbek Coders' initiative"; civil service; insurance; future foresight; airport & free zones management; education, tax management, media & public relations; financial sector; customs; and young leaders.

Areas of cooperation in the strategic partnership agreement have been updated to include the financial sector; education sector; economy; government leadership, food security & agriculture; and ports& customs.

Extending the strategic partnership is reflective of the distinguished relations between the two governments, and builds on the success achieved through the partnership launched in April 2019, with the aim of developing institutional capabilities and enhancing their efficiency by benefiting from the best experiences and advanced government models developed by the UAE government.

The expanded strategic partnership signed by the UAE and Uzbekistan covers 27 sectors, involving initiatives in government modernisation to benefit from the UAE’s experience and promote the relations between the two nations.