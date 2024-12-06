Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met today with Dag Hartelius, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation.

The meeting addressed strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Sweden across various fields, particularly in economic collaboration, artificial intelligence, green economy investments, renewable energy, and modern technology.

Both sides emphasised the importance of parliamentary cooperation, leveraging parliamentary diplomacy to complement official diplomatic efforts.

Discussions also covered regional issues and efforts to stabilise the region. Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the UAE's approach to promoting tolerance and coexistence, deeply rooted in the values established with the founding of the Union. He affirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering relations with all nations to achieve peace, stability, and sustainable development.

For his part, the Swedish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored Sweden’s keenness to strengthen ties with the UAE across all sectors.

He praised the evolving relations between the two nations, the UAE's progress, and its robust investment and trade environment, which has attracted numerous Swedish companies.

He extended his congratulations to the UAE on its 53rd Eid Al Etihad, wishing the nation continued prosperity and advancement.