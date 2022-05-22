The UAE Vice-President has announced some major changes to the country’s education sector, including the appointment of new ministers.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi would serve as the new Minister of Education. Sarah Al Amiri has been appointed Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology.

The UAE Vice-President also thanked the outgoing Minister of Education Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Minister of State Jameela Al Muhairi.

Sheikh Mohammed said the decisions have been taken after consultation with the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

