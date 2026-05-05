H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of SEC.

Reviewing government performance

The council discussed several topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and entities, as well as their plans to develop and enhance the quality of services in line with the aspirations of individuals and institutions in the emirate.

SEC issued a decision regulating aquaculture farms in Sharjah, aiming to protect the marine environment, support the local economy, and promote sustainable growth in aquaculture.

The decision establishes legislative and regulatory frameworks to ensure optimal use of natural resources, achieve the highest standards of quality and safety in production, support food security, and foster an environment that encourages innovation and modern technologies in the sector.

The decision includes provisions defining competencies to achieve its objectives, types and classifications of aquaculture farms, conditions for establishing them, eligible categories permitted to operate such farms, obligations of license holders, as well as violations, administrative penalties, final provisions, implementing decisions, and enforcement and publication mechanisms.

The council reviewed the 2025 annual report of the Sharjah Airport Authority, which highlighted key services, projects, and achievements.

The report recorded a rise in total passenger numbers to approximately 19.5 million, with aircraft movements exceeding 116,000 and total air cargo surpassing 204,000 tonnes.

The report also covered updates on the construction of the new passenger terminal and development projects across airport facilities, including the medical centre, operations room, and passport control counters in departure and arrival halls.

It further highlighted efforts to attract new passenger and cargo airlines, as well as services and facilities provided to travelers, such as home check-in services.

SEC reviewed amendments by the Sharjah Consultative Council to a draft law regulating the University of the Arts.

The council directed that the draft be referred to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to complete its legislative process.