The Global Competitiveness Report 2023, issued by the World Economic Forum at Davos, ranked the UAE fourth globally in infrastructure quality.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “The recognition is a testament to the ongoing efforts, planning, and substantial investments made by the government to develop the country’s infrastructure. In the past ten years, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure invested AED 13 billion to execute 258 projects. Our plan for the next five years involves the construction of 127 security, educational, service, and road projects at a cost of AED 9 billion to meet the needs of various areas across the UAE. In 2023 alone, we constructed, maintained, and increased the efficiency of government service buildings at a cost over AED 1.5 billion.”

He added: “Following the directives of our wise leadership, the Ministry is keen to launch initiatives and projects that support the UAE’s development and competitiveness. It is a strategic priority for the Ministry to deliver advanced infrastructure and arterial roads that improve the quality of life for our people and enhance the national economy. We thank everyone who contributed to this achievement. The UAE is on its way to achieving more successes in various fields.

“We value the efforts of the ministry’s partners, which have yielded outstanding successes that were the result of joint integrated work between various government agencies, both federal and local.”

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said: “Infrastructure in the UAE is considered a leading global model. The country has developed its infrastructure according to the best international standards and specifications, which has brought it to the ranks of major countries, within a short period of time.”

She added: “Our wise government has paid great attention to the quality of infrastructure, ensuring integrated technological excellence for airports, seaports, the urban road network, tourist sites, hotels, and all types of transportation, in addition to the quality of electricity, communications, and all public services and facilities to provide the necessities of a decent life for all citizens and ensure their social and economic security.”

It is noteworthy that the UAE’s advanced infrastructure has attracted foreign investments and enhanced the country’s GDP.