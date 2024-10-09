President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, concerning fraternal relations between the two countries.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during his reception of Jamal Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Emir of Kuwait to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Emir of Kuwait and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to Kuwait and its people.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the historical UAE-Kuwait ties and ways to enhance joint cooperation to achieve their mutual interests and benefit their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, along with number of ministers and senior officials at the Presidential Court.