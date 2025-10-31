H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, in which the UAE is participating as a guest of honour at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Korea.

The meeting discussed the bonds of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and New Zealand, and ways to further strengthen and advance close ties in support of the shared interests of both nations.

The two sides also reviewed several areas of mutual interest and explored opportunities for collaboration in economic and investment fields, as well as the exchange of expertise and knowledge across priority sectors.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.