President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines.

During the call, the two leaders discussed various areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines and explored opportunities to further develop bilateral relations aimed at boosting the sustainable development ambitions of both nations.

His Highness and President Marcos also discussed a number of regional and international developments.

President Marcos expressed his appreciation for the swift assistance provided by the UAE recently to those affected by the Mayon Volcano in the Albay Province of the Philippines. He commended the UAE's humanitarian initiatives and its approach to solidarity and strengthening international action in times of crisis and providing urgent relief to countries and communities in times of need