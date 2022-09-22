ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

During the meeting, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the visiting King of Bahrain exchanged friendly fraternal conversations that express the deep-rooted historical relations that unite the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their peoples, wishing the two countries continued progress.

The meeting addressed ways of strengthening aspects of joint coordination and action and diversifying their horizons in all fields in order to advance sustainable development efforts and contribute to achieving the aspirations of their peoples and their common interests, based on the strong brotherly ties that unite the two countries and their belief in the unity of a common destiny.

The two leaders expressed their pride in the solid brotherly bonds between the two countries and the level of their fruitful cooperation on various tracks.

His Majesty King Hamad praised the pivotal and effective role played by the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the regional and international arenas, and its good efforts to consolidate the pillars of security and stability and spread peace in the region and the world, as well as its global initiatives to promote human values on coexistence, tolerance and cooperation between peoples.

The two sides discussed a number of Gulf and Arab issues and developments in the regional and international arenas, and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Attending the meeting from the UAE side were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

Present from the Bahraini side were H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and several Bahraini Sheikhs and senior officials.