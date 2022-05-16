ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued to accept the condolences of world leaders and heads of their delegations over the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed accepted condolences in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, from President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of Mauritania; Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic; Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan; Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles; and Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The leaders and heads of delegations expressed their sincere condolences to the Al Nahyan family and to the people of the Emirates, asking the Almighty to dwell the late UAE leader in His vast Gardens.

Accepting the condolences along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and a number of sheikhs.

The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE, stressing that His Highness deserves this precious trust and its responsibility, as he, they affirmed, has drawn from the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Leader and from late Sheikh Khalifa.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for their sincere brotherly feelings towards the UAE and its people. He also thanked them for congratulating him and his election as the new President of UAE, wishing them continued health and success in leading their nations to further progress.