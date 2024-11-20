Moniify (moniify.com), a digital news platform for Zillennials, founded by businessman and entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris, will launch on November 26, 2024.

Set to become the go-to platform for entrepreneurs, investors and professionals hungry for knowledge, wealth, and financial freedom in the world’s fastest-growing economies, Moniify will provide fresh, bold and insightful business and finance news content.

Based in the UAE and with a global outlook, Moniify will spotlight emerging markets with a focus on the industries driving the future – from tech and AI to crypto and energy. Covering everything from the GCC's tech-driven initiatives to the rapid growth in Southeast Asia and India's dynamic economy, Moniify is designed to keep the next generation of leaders ahead of the game.

Formula for young people

“Young people today need more than traditional business and finance news. Moniify speaks directly to the next generation of entrepreneurs, in their language, on the platforms they want,” says Sawiris. “Young people always ask me ‘what is the secret to success?’ - that is my motivation for Moniify, to be the formula for them to achieve their dreams.”

Dr Yaser Bishr, Advisor to the Chairman, leading the launch of Moniify echoes this, “Western media giants view emerging markets through a Western lens. Emerging markets, home to over 4.3 billion people with a median age of 34, have their own unique stories to tell. These markets accounted for 50.1% of global GDP in 2023 and a staggering 66.7% of global GDP growth over the past decade. Moniify is here to change the narrative - a platform by Zillennials, for Zillennials - sharing the growth stories of emerging markets, from their own perspective.”

Uncover the next big thing from emerging markets first

From daily essential updates on the latest in crypto and tech markets to breaking down investment trends and business opportunities and in-depth conversations with some of the most successful and influential entrepreneurs, Moniify will provide exclusive access to the strategies behind success. The platform will feature formats that resonate with Zillennials, including short videos, easy-to-understand explainers, and deep-dive interviews.

An exclusive all-access pass to unicorn builders and global creators

A masterclass series will unlock access to the biggest names in business sharing their blueprint for success in today’s dynamic markets.

The Moniify newsroom will exclusively cover crypto, markets, tech and wealth in emerging markets, led by an accomplished team of international business journalists.

“We have brought together the best media talent from international markets as well as emerging markets who believe strongly in the Moniify movement, and who represent our brand,” says CEO, Michael Peters, former CEO of Euronews. “The success of Moniify will be driven by the strength of the brand we've built which attracts our top talent from our team to our guests to our creators.”

Moniify Creators, brings together trusted voices in financial content, including Eisa AlHabib (UAE), Uptin Saiidi (USA), Anushka Rathod (India), Felicia Putri Tjiasaka (Indonesia), Osamah Essam El-Din (Saudi Arabia), and Sara & Aaron Wee aka The Weeblings (Singapore).

