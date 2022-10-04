Dubai - The Arab Media Forum (AMF) kicked off today with the participation of more than 3,000 government officials, leaders of Emirati, Arab and international media institutions, influential decision makers, opinion leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators, and those concerned with the media sector, within the most prominent media event of its kind in the region.

The two-day forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Madinat Jumeirah.

This forum, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, will honour outstanding Arab media professionals and organisations in three key media sectors, Journalism, TV and Digital Media, on the first day of the event.

The forum will feature main sessions, panel discussions, and 20-minute sessions discussing the latest trends in the sector.

The largest gathering of Arab media stakeholders will take a close look at how new trends, technologies and advanced platforms and tools can enhance the positive impact of media in the region.