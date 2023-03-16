PHOTO
UAE: MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics for Q4 2022
The preliminary results showed an increase in revenues at the state level from $36.48bln during Q4 of 2021 to $39bln during Q4 2022
March 16, 2023
