UAE's job market has experienced significant growth in the first quarter of 2023, defying the global trend. Head offices in particular have witnessed an uptick, with an impressive 20 per cent increase in available positions in certain sectors.

That’s according to recruiters who noted Dubai continues to surge economically and say that the drive is to continue. Headhunters noted this has been fuelled by new projects and initiatives that have been planned.

Aws Ismail, general manager at Marc Ellis, said: “We have seen a very positive increase, an average of approximately 20 per cent in the UAE recruitment and job market for 2023, specifically in the technology sector. We believe this growth has been driven by an optimistic market outlook and a surge in foreign investment which has reflected the commitment of numerous businesses to establish and expand their presence in the Emirates and continue their digitalisation journey in line with the government of the UAE. Last year had many uncertainties globally and that had an inevitable impact on the recruitment sector. However, judging by the increase so far, we anticipate that the momentum will continue throughout 2023.”

He added: “In terms of industry, we are specialised in technology recruitment and believe it has been one of the strongest in growth, with a focus on skill sets within, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital transformation which we have seen a significant demand in finding the right talent in various roles by our clients.”

According to a recent report by global recruitment agency Robert Walters, the banking and financial services sector has experienced substantial growth, witnessing a growth in job openings compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

The technology industry has seen a noteworthy 20 per cent rise in job vacancies, closely followed by the HR sector, which has observed a respectable 10 per cent increase.

Nadeem Ahmed, HR Manager – Hidayath, said: “A stronger hiring trend has been observed in the UAE with salary increases being noticed for skilled professionals starting this year. The UAE’s technology sector was the most active in terms of hiring last year, with 77 per cent of organisations increasing their head count, the Hays 2023 GCC Salary Guide found.”

He added: “This is because of the consistent local and foreign investment in the areas such as cloud security and cloud solutions. Hiring has picked up from the beginning of 2023 and has been consistent. The technology sector has seen the most hirings in UAE. The most popular roles in the technology sector include software developer, IT infrastructure engineer, IT engineer, DevOps engineer and digital marketing manager.”

Qualities look for creativity and innovation

Even other recruiters concur hiring and firing have been at most higher levels in the technology industry, as it needs rapid adjustment to recent developments all the time.

Jaya Bhatia CEO and Founder of ExpertHubrobotics.com, said: “We follow strict HR practices in our group, and while recruiting, we seek below around seven skills, to be able to retain our employees to keep up with market challenges.

“We look for digital literacy. Candidates must be comfortable with digital tools and platforms, and who can adapt to new technologies as they emerge. Critical thinking and problem-solving ability to analyse complex situations, identify problems, and develop effective solutions are important. Creativity and innovation is another key component. With the rapid pace of technological change, we seek candidates who can think creatively and come up with innovative solutions to challenges.”

Headhunters point out that emotional intelligence is also crucial while looking for potential employees so that they better align with the team and ensure a holistic growth of individuals and the business.

“Soft skills such as empathy, teamwork, and communication are important. Employee besides being independent work, must also be able to work well with others and who can navigate complex interpersonal dynamics. Additionally, the ability to adapt to change and learn new skills quickly is admired as each organisation has different systems and procedures, and time is pressing in today’s world. With the increasing availability of data, several projects need data analysis and data interpretation to support clients’ challenging projects. Last but not the least, depending on the industry, there may be specific technical or industry-specific skills that are highly valued by employers.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).