ABU DHABI - The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources have signed a Declaration of Intent to boost the economic and social development between the two countries and exchange knowledge and data in the energy sector.

Signed during a joint meeting between the two countries at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference ‘ADIPEC 2022’, chaired by Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, and Tutuka Ariadji, Director-General of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia.

The Declaration includes a formation of teamwork in the energy sector between the UAE and Indonesia.

Al Olama pointed out that the energy teamwork between the two countries aims to develop cooperation in the energy and mineral resources sectors between the government entities and government-owned companies as well as support the cooperation between the private sectors in the two countries.

The collaboration will include developing the electricity system, power stations, oil, and gas, developing the clean and renewable energy sectors, encouraging investment and commercial activities in the energy and mineral resources sectors and establishing joint projects.

Furthermore, the agreement will include developing the technology of energy (Carbon storage, Carbon capture and storage, Nature-based solution, Biofuel), exchanging data in the energy and mineral resources development, including the laws, regulations and policies, and cooperation in holding workshops and sessions.