The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has outlined six key reasons why pensions remain a vital source of financial security for insured individuals and their families in the UAE.

GPSSA noted that pensions are a guaranteed legal right earned through employment and regular contributions to the social security system. Employers bear the larger share of contributions, while insured individuals contribute a smaller portion. Unlike social assistance, pensions are earned benefits rather than grants.

Pensions also provide a steady monthly income for life after the end of service, whether due to retirement, death, disability or occupational injury, provided eligibility conditions are met. Payments continue for retirees or eligible family members without interruption.

The authority described pensions as a secure "long-term investment," where relatively small contributions over time translate into sustained income. Pension value increases with longer service, with additional benefits granted to those exceeding 35 years of service, equivalent to three times their monthly contribution salary for each additional year. Retirees may also combine pensions with other income sources under certain conditions.

GPSSA added that pensions offer protection for family members from the outset of contributions. In the event of the insured individual’s death, eligible beneficiaries continue receiving the pension, ensuring long-term financial support.

The system also provides coverage against natural and unforeseen risks, including ageing, disability, workplace injuries and occupational diseases, regardless of where incidents occur. This ensures continuity of income for families, unlike personal investments that may cease after the owner’s death.

Finally, GPSSA highlighted that the UAE’s pension system is based on solidarity, with current workers contributing to the pensions of retirees, helping ensure sustainability and fairness across generations.