Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the UAE economy remains strong and resilient, continuing to achieve sustainable growth rates while demonstrating a high capacity to adapt efficiently and flexibly to the geopolitical developments witnessed across the region and the world.

He attributed this to the country’s clear national visions and the leadership’s directives aimed at enhancing economic diversification, particularly in new economy sectors where the UAE has achieved leading global positions and consolidated its status as a model economic hub.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026”, he said that the current challenges have not affected the UAE economy, which is built on diversification and partnerships with some of the world’s largest and strongest economies. This has made the UAE a key destination for attracting foreign direct investment from global markets and strengthened its position as a preferred destination for investors seeking an advanced investment environment that supports sustainable economic growth.

Al Marri projected that the UAE economy will grow by more than 3.1% during 2026, according to estimates by international institutions, as the national economy continues to attract more new companies and witness business expansion.

He noted that the number of registered companies in the UAE has exceeded 1.4 million, while the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP reached 78%, reflecting the country’s success in building a strong and diversified national economy and steadily progressing toward surpassing 80 percent in non-oil sector contribution.