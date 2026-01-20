The United Arab Emirates has consolidated its position among the world’s top ten countries in the 2026 Global Soft Power Index issued by Brand Finance, marking the fourth consecutive year in which the country has maintained this global standing.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos, Switzerland, in the presence of the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, reflecting the international recognition of the UAE’s growing influence and reputation on the global stage.

The UAE’s continued ranking among the world’s leading soft power countries reflects the stability of its development model and its capacity to strengthen its international presence amid rapid global changes and declining levels of trust in several traditional powers.

The result underscores the effectiveness of the UAE’s long-term approach to governance, economic development, and international engagement, as well as its ability to adapt to shifting global dynamics while maintaining balance and credibility.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, said, “According to the world’s leading global soft power report, which assessed 193 countries, its results were announced today at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The United Arab Emirates ranked tenth globally in the overall index, second globally in generosity, third globally in future economic growth potential, and eighth globally in influence within international diplomatic circles.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “Under the leadership of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed, our global presence grows stronger each day, the world’s respect for our development model deepens, and international confidence continues to rise in our economic, social, and global system built steadily over the past five decades.”

The Brand Finance report showed that the UAE maintained its tenth global ranking despite an overall decline in the performance of many major countries, while recording improvements in indicators related to international reputation and global visibility.

This reflects the continued expansion of the UAE’s international presence and influence, reinforcing its position as a trusted and reliable global partner. The report highlighted the country’s consistent performance across the various pillars of the index, noting its progress in governance, security, sustainability, and economic competitiveness, alongside its continued strength in business, trade, and international relations.

The findings also pointed to notable improvement in culture and societal values, reflecting the impact of sustained efforts in cultural diplomacy, openness, and coexistence. These efforts have further strengthened the UAE’s image as an attractive environment for diversity and tolerance.

In addition, the UAE was ranked among the world’s leading investment destinations, supported by its strong economic reputation, stable business environment, and ability to adapt to global economic shifts, which has enhanced international investor confidence and reinforced the country’s status as a global economic hub.

The report confirmed that the UAE achieved advanced global rankings across a wide range of indicators related to international influence, generosity, ease of doing business, future economic growth opportunities, economic strength and stability, international relations, scientific advancement, innovation, governance, media influence, and global public interest in its affairs. This balanced performance reflects the diversity of the UAE’s sources of strength and the depth of its international engagement across economic, diplomatic, scientific, and societal dimensions.

The Global Soft Power Index is based on a comprehensive assessment of 193 countries, drawing on insights from more than 150,000 respondents worldwide, including business leaders, policy makers, and opinion shapers. The index measures countries’ influence across a broad set of criteria encompassing the economy, governance, international relations, media, education, technology, and sustainability.

The UAE’s consistent performance in the 2026 edition of the index highlights its ability to maintain a careful balance between economic growth, openness to the world, and internal stability at a time when the international system is undergoing profound transformations that are reshaping the global landscape of influence and power.