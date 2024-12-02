ABU DHABI - The 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations swept across the UAE, reflecting joy, pride, and admiration for the nation's achievements in all fields, which have established the country as a model of civilisational progress and humanitarian values.

Government buildings, public squares, streets, and shopping centres were adorned with the UAE flag and various decorations symbolising this cherished national occasion.

The Organising Committee of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad announced the availability of multiple locations across the emirates for live broadcasts of the official celebration on 2nd December.

The committee also issued a comprehensive guide detailing celebration venues in the seven emirates to enrich the experience, aiming to unite audiences in an atmosphere of joy through engaging activities and events marking Union Day.

The official celebration will be broadcast live across the UAE on local TV channels, the Eid Al Etihad 53 YouTube channel, and the official website. Additionally, the ceremony will be screened live in cinemas nationwide.