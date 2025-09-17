Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, has launched ‘Marbella’, the 10th phase of Bloom Living, its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi.

Marbella introduces a new collection of elegant villas with serene lakeside and park views ranging from three to six bedrooms, offering residents access to world-class amenities, and providing residents with an exceptional community living experience. Sales will commence in Marbella with attractive payment plans available, and prices starting from AED3.8 million (about $1 million). The project is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2028.

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture and elevated by the comfort of modern living, the premium villas at Marbella will be designed to welcome indoor-outdoor living with elegant finishings, high ceilings and large windows with premium lakeside and park views. The communal areas within Marbella offer spacious courtyards as well as access to top-class amenities, providing residents with an exceptional community living experience.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “The launch of Marbella marks another proud milestone for Bloom Holding as we continue our progress in developing Bloom Living, our flagship, fully integrated community that is redefining premium community living in Abu Dhabi.

“At Bloom Holding, we are committed to delivering more than just homes, we create lifestyle-driven destinations rooted in quality, community, and long-term value. The positive response we have seen across every launch of the nine previous phases at Bloom Living reflects the market’s trust in our vision and the strength of our delivery.

“Marbella builds on this momentum, responding directly to the evolving expectations of homeowners and investors seeking thoughtfully designed, high-end properties in exceptional locations. Every detail in this phase has been carefully considered to ensure a refined living experience,” he added.

Those living within Marbella can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at the development’s multiple uninterrupted, interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse, which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle on designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. Moreover, Bloom Living comprises places of worship and two outstanding international schools.

Bloom Holding has begun the early handover process of Bloom Living’s first phase, Cordoba, ahead of its scheduled delivery date. Additionally, construction progress across all launched villas and townhouses in the project is proceeding according to schedule.

Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments that suit the evolving needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Zayed International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

