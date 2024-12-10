UAE-based AARK Developers has appointed Atlas Foundations as the enabling contractor for its flagship project, Sora Beach Residences, a AED4 billion ($1.1 billion) luxury beachfront development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Atlas Foundations, a leading UAE-based contractor, specialises in advanced piling and foundation solutions, and has a proven track record of delivering exceptional groundwork for iconic developments, including projects in Dubai Marina and several large-scale industrial complexes across the UAE.

It is renowned for its expertise in deep foundation engineering, ground improvement, and sustainable construction methods, said a statement from AARK Developers.

This appointment marks a key milestone in the development of the UAE’s ultra-luxury lifestyle resort destination.

Conceptually designed by the world-renowned Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, Sora Beach Residences sets a new benchmark in luxury waterfront living.

Featuring fully furnished residences with unobstructed sea views and over 1,000 ft of pristine private beachfront, the development seamlessly integrates modern architectural sophistication with the natural beauty of Al Marjan Island.

Strategically located just 4 minutes by walk from the upcoming Wynn Resort and Casino.

On the strategic collaboration, Chairman Rahul Kumar Gupta said: "Sora Beach Residences embodies our vision of shaping ultra-luxury living with unparalleled innovation and design excellence. Partnering with Atlas Foundations, renowned for its precision engineering and sustainable practices, ensures a foundation that reflects the strength of our ambitions. Together, we are crafting a timeless icon of elegance and sustainable luxury on Al Marjan Island."

Construction is expected to move swiftly with Atlas Star’s advanced piling technologies and ground stabilization techniques.

Murtaza Abbas (Managing Director & Partner) and Amir Abdullah (Head of Dept. Contracts & Business Development) of Atlas Foundations, said: "We are proud to collaborate with AARK Developers on Sora Beach Residences, a project that aligns with our ethos of delivering engineering excellence. Al Marjan Island represents the future of luxury and sustainable development in the UAE, and we are excited to contribute to this visionary project by laying a foundation that supports its grandeur."

Sora Beach Residences establishes itself as a hallmark of ultra-luxury and sustainable living on Al Marjan Island. The development’s focus on luxury lifestyle and cutting-edge engineering reflects the region’s growth as a hub for premium real estate investment, they added.

