NEW YORK - The United Arab Emirates called for enriching conversations on peace and security by centering African experiences at a United Nations Security Council meeting on sustaining peace in Africa. The open debate was convened under the Chinese presidency of the Council for the month of August.

"Since its founding, the UAE has steadily expanded its relationships with partners across the continent," said Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Chargé d'affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN. He added that conversations on international peace and security would benefit from focusing on the experiences of the African continent. "Today, our partnerships have flourished into dynamic cooperation in critical fields such as renewable energy, food security, counterterrorism, and public health."

Ambassador Abushahab also underscored the need to employ approaches that are informed by local contexts in order to effectively sustain peace in Africa and elsewhere. "While our immediate focus may be African challenges, we must remember how often their origins, and implications, extend beyond the continent. Equally, this Council must recognize that African solutions, not just challenges, have global dimensions."

In his statement, Ambassador Abushahab further highlighted that sustainable peace also implies sustainable development. He stressed that protecting and ensuring access to basic goods and services and stabilizing food and energy prices must be central to any effort to sustain peace.