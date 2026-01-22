MUSCAT: SOHAR Port and Freezone hosted its annual Business Reception, bringing together senior government officials, investors and partners at a time that reflects six years of economic restructuring under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the steady translation of Oman Vision 2040 from policy into execution. Over this period, SOHAR has emerged as one of the clearest operational expressions of that national shift. As a fully integrated port and freezone, it sits at the intersection of trade, industrial policy and investment reform, serving as a national platform for diversification, connectivity and in local content creation.

Since 2019, the port’s performance has closely mirrored Oman’s broader reform trajectory. SOHAR’s annual throughput increased from 62 million metric tonnes to 72 million metric tonnes by the end of 2025, reflecting higher trade volumes, deeper integration into global supply chains and growing confidence among international shipping lines and industrial operators. Vessel calls increased from 3,144 to 3,427, reinforcing SOHAR’s position as a reliable regional and international gateway.

Investment flows have followed a similar pattern. In 2025 alone, SOHAR secured $968 million in new commitments across eight agreements, leasing 76 hectares of land within the port and freezone. The projects are long-term in nature, export-oriented and aligned with national priorities around industrial diversification.

For SOHAR’s leadership, the past six years mark a structural rather than cyclical shift. Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port, said “SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to build an integrated logistics and industrial ecosystem that supports trade and industrial development, while strengthening the long-term resilience of supply chains. This growth reflects strategic planning and sustained investment in infrastructure, with a clear focus on reliability and sustainability. As we move forward with our expansion, our responsibility grows to ensure safe and balanced growth; and to prepare for more complex supply chains, cleaner energy and higher-value industries that contribute to lasting national value.

That alignment has become increasingly visible in Oman’s macroeconomic indicators. In 2025, SOHAR Freezone ranked third globally in fDi Intelligence’s free zone index, while Oman regained investment-grade status.

Beyond trade and capital, SOHAR has sought to anchor its growth locally. Its corporate social responsibility programmes reached nearly 50,000 beneficiaries in 2025, spanning education, skills development, healthcare support and environmental initiatives, an attempt to embed industrial growth within surrounding communities.

Eng Raid al Rubaiey, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and Deputy CEO of SOHAR Port, said, “The investment flowing into SOHAR reflects confidence in Oman’s reform trajectory and institutional stability under Oman Vision 2040. The projects choosing to locate here are long-term and aligned with national priorities around diversification, exports and in-country value. SOHAR operates as a national platform for inclusive and future-ready growth, built through close partnership between government, industry and the wider community”.



