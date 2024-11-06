MUSCAT: Sohar Cement Factory, part of Oman’s Raysut Cement Group, has achieved major advancements in production capacity, energy efficiency and sustainability, positioning it as a key player in Oman Vision 2040 and the booming GCC construction market. By increasing its production capacity to 5,000 tonnes per day, Sohar Cement is primed to meet growing regional demand while reinforcing its commitment to eco-friendly operations.

The factory’s expansion brings its annual production capacity to 1.75 million tonnes—a significant increase aimed at addressing Oman’s growing infrastructure needs and projects across the GCC. Located in Suhar Industrial City, Sohar Cement now offers a range of cement types—Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Sulfate Resistant Cement (SRC) and Portland Limestone Cement (PLC)—both in bulk and bagged forms to support diverse construction requirements.

In an interview with the Observer, Dr Hilal al Dhamri, CEO of Raysut Cement Group, said, “We have taken strategic steps to enhance operations and support our commitment to sustainability. Increasing our production capacity not only allows us to meet regional demand but also actively contributes to Oman Vision 2040. By enhancing our capacity, we aim to serve our clients efficiently, playing a key role in advancing Oman's infrastructure and regional development.”

Milestone in Power Efficiency

One of Sohar Cement’s key achievements is a 25 per cent reduction in power consumption, made possible by new process optimisations and advanced technologies. This shift demonstrates the factory’s alignment with Oman’s sustainability goals, reducing its environmental impact while also lowering operational costs.

“Achieving a 25 per cent reduction in power consumption is a testament to our commitment to sustainable practices,” Dr Al Dhamri explained. “Through advanced energy-efficient systems, process automation and innovations such as variable-speed drives and power management, we’ve significantly reduced our energy use and carbon footprint. These optimisations lower costs and position Sohar Cement as a leader in eco-friendly production within the industry.”

Enhanced Logistics for Customer Efficiency

Sohar Cement has also improved its bag loading efficiency by 30 per cent, reducing delivery times and increasing reliability for customers. The upgrades minimise lead times and support more precise delivery schedules, critical for construction clients working on tight timelines.

“With a 30 per cent improvement in bag loading efficiency, Sohar Cement has streamlined its logistics to deliver products faster and with greater precision,” Dr Al Dhamri said. “This automation and enhanced efficiency minimise lead times, reduce loading duration and ensure reliable, timely delivery, directly benefiting our customers’ supply chains.”

Launch of 'SAMHAN': an Eco-Friendly Cement

As part of its sustainability commitment, Sohar Cement has introduced “SAMHAN,” an eco-friendly cement that minimises carbon emissions without compromising performance. Produced with a low-clinker formula and supplementary cementitious materials, SAMHAN aligns with both Oman’s environmental goals and international standards, offering a sustainable alternative for the construction sector.

"SAMHAN represents a major step forward in our sustainability journey, embodying our dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility,” Dr Al Dhamri stated. “This product exemplifies our commitment to supporting sustainable building practices, offering our clients a low-carbon option that meets international standards.”

Looking forward, Sohar Cement plans to expand its product line, invest in AI-based predictive maintenance and explore the use of alternative raw materials and fuels. These innovations will further strengthen Sohar Cement’s role as a sustainability leader in the cement industry.

“Central to our vision is empowering our skilled team, particularly our young Omani talents, who drive our innovation and embody the excellence that defines Sohar Cement,” Dr Al Dhamri shared. “We are committed to leading the industry towards a sustainable future that contributes positively to Oman’s industrial and environmental landscape.”

Through these strategic upgrades, Sohar Cement is not only enhancing its market position but also supporting the broader objectives of Oman Vision 2040. Its advancements highlight its role as a regional leader in cement production, offering eco-friendly solutions to meet the evolving demands of Oman and the GCC region.

