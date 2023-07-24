His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has announced that there will no longer be an age requirement for employment in the government sector.

The Sharjah Ruler made the announcement using the 'Direct Line' today.

The Social Security Fund Law states that those above the age of 18 and below the age of 60 can be employed in the government sector.

Any other age restrictions will no longer be applicable for employment in the public sector.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).