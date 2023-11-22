RIYADH — The General Authority of Foreign Trade has launched an anti-dumping investigation into the Kingdom's imports of Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF), commonly used as concrete enhancers.

The investigation specifically targets imports originating from the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation.



This decisive action is in line with the Trade Remedies in International Trade Law, enacted on November 23, 2022. As outlined in Article 4.1, "The Authority is responsible for trade remedies, including conducting investigations, reviews, and the imposition of measures in accordance with the Kingdom's international commitments, especially under the Anti-Dumping Agreement, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and the Agreement on Safeguards."



The primary objective of this law is to shield the domestic industry from harm caused by dumping and subsidized imports, prevent an influx of imports, and safeguard the Kingdom's exports affected by trade remedies proceedings.

