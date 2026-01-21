Collaboration between Saudia and the Saudi Tourism Authority resulted in the Kingdom welcoming approximately 27 million tourists and visitors from 24 countries through 2025.

Khaled Tash, Saudia chief marketing officer praised the partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, noting that through the collaboration, the target of 150 million tourists will be reached by 2030, following earlier milestones achieved in 2023, reported SPA.

This came during the launch of Saudia airplanes adorned with the “Visit Saudi” logo at the Jeddah maintenance village yesterday.

The launch is part of the strategic partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority aimed at enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a global tourist destination.

The airplanes will fly to 25 destinations worldwide by 2026, serving as a mobile promotional platform that reflects authentic Saudi hospitality and supports the goals of Vision 2030 in attracting visitors from around the globe.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Tash said the airplane selected for the partnership is the Boeing B787-9, designed for long-haul flights to destinations farther from the Kingdom, including routes such as Jeddah to Washington, D.C., and to East Asia and China.

Saudi Tourism Authority spokesperson Abdullah Al-Dakhil confirmed that air connectivity is one of the main pillars of the tourism sector, explaining that the goal of branding international Boeing B787-9 airplanes is to create a creative promotional platform that welcomes travellers during their journey to Saudi Arabia, allowing them to experience authentic Saudi hospitality even before arrival, where diverse destinations, seasons, and international events await throughout the year.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

