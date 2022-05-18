RIYADH — Abdullah Abuthunain, deputy minister of human resources and social development for the labor sector, said that the participation of Saudi women in the economic activities reached the highest level in the Kingdom’s history with 35.6 percent.



The overall economic participation rate of Saudi citizens has risen to 51.5 percent, he said while noting that the number of Saudis working in the private sector has exceeded two million men and women.



Addressing the first scientific conference for labor market research, studies and indices, Abuthunain said that the Saudi employment market is currently witnessing strategic reforms that include eight pivotal areas and 25 development initiatives.



“The labor market strategy focuses on adopting occupational standards for more than 200 professions and establishing skills councils for key economic sectors to help in job planning and setting standards for skills,” he said.



Abuthunain said that there will be a participatory mechanism between learning and training institutions and the private sector that will help in responding quickly to the labor market’s requirements for skills, ensuring the appropriateness of curricula and identifying future skills, including personal skills.